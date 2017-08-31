The Lodge at Riverside withdraws plans to expand

Grants Pass, Ore. — After battling multiple resident complaints, The Lodge at Riverside has decided not to pursue expanding. The Grants Pass Planning Department says Taprock withdrew its land use application.
But, the city said Taprock plans to re-review the development. The city said Taprock’s owners wrote a letter to the city saying – they believe their efforts are better spent reworking the development plan and building a better record, rather than spending time responding to the current appeal.
In the letter, Taprock also said much of the work that’s been done will transfer over to the new case.
