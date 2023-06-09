OSU gets federal funds to study mass timber

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is getting $1 million to study the effects of fire on mass timber.

The relatively new category of wood product that’s glued together in a pattern perpendicular to the next, up to more than a foot thick. This results in an extremely strong and stiff material that rivals steel or concrete.

OSU has been tasked with determining how mass timber reacts to fire, and the university was granted $1 million to do so.

“Oregon continues to lead the way in modernizing wood products, generating jobs and economic opportunities in communities statewide,” Senator Ron Wyden said. “I’m gratified that Oregon State has earned these funds to further study how mass timber performs in real time so that we can keep firefighters safe while also increasing adoption of this resilient, innovative wood product. And I’ll keep fighting for similar investments in Oregon to support these valuable new sources for jobs, affordable housing and building materials.”

OSU will work with federal partners as well as an engineering firm to study how mass timber may be able to alleviate barriers to using mass timber throughout the U.S.

