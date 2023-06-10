Grants Pass looking at overnight parking program for homeless

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass City Council voted to initially approve a parking program for the homeless.

The program aims to create safe overnight parking places that could be used for overnight camping.

The city said businesses, religious institutions and other public entities would be able to volunteer their parking lots for the program.

Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said, “if you are asking me am I concerned that there’s yet another ordinance to enforce within the city, my answer would be yes. And we are already a strained department.”

The ordinance would allow overnight camping in approved parking lots from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The city council will still need to give final approval for the program at a future council meeting.

