Teen arrested for threatening Shady Cove Elementary

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A teen was arrested for threatening a local elementary school.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, April 28, a 16-year-old made verbal threats while walking along Highway 62 near Shady Cove Elementary. Those threats were posted on Snapchat, investigators said.

According to deputies, there were no children present when the threat was received at about 4:30 p.m., so no formal lockdown was initiated.

The suspect who made the threats was arrested at his home around 6 p.m. the same day. He was lodged at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct.