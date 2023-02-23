Teen discovers human remain in rural Douglas County

GLIDE, Ore. – Human remains were found in a Douglas County forest last week.

Investigators said on Thursday, February 16, a teen was looking for antlers in the Thunder Mountain Area of Glide when he found human skeletal remains.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, news of the discovery was withheld for about a week to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Deputies are reportedly working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the remains.

DCSO said, “Anyone with information as to who the remains may belong to is strongly urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing Case #23-0618.”

No further information was provided by deputies.