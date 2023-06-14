Teen goes missing in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a missing teen in Josephine County.

17-year-old Preston Curtis was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, June 12 at the Les Schwab tire shop on 6th Street in Grants Pass.

Curtis was on foot and his direction was unknown, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said.

He’s described as 5’8” tall, 140 pounds with dark blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Curtis’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5123.

