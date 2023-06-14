Several fires extinguished in Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest

ROGUE RIVER-SIKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Several fires across southwest Oregon have been completely extinguished.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Reeder, Rabbit, Ten, Wolf, and Sugarloaf fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest have all been declared as “out.”

A new fire — the Boundary Fire — was found Tuesday in the High Cascade Ranger District. As of Wednesday morning, the half-acre fire was lined and in the mop-up phase.

The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest currently has regular staffing resources along with 12 additional engines, two 20-person initial attack crews, one dozer, and two falling modules.

“Please remain vigilant with fire prevention by thoroughly dousing campfires, avoid parking over dry vegetation that could ignite and do not allow your tow chains to drag on pavement,” the Forest Service said. “The fine fuels at the lower elevations are rapidly drying out. Thank you for helping prevent wildfires!”

