Teen saves lives after medical emergency at Central Point intersection

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 16, 2023

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A 16-year-old is being recognized for potentially saving multiple lives at a busy intersection in Central Point Wednesday.

According to the Central Point Police Department, Tayen’s grandmother was driving west on Biddle Road around 3:14 p.m. when she suffered a medical emergency.

With the car still moving and his grandmother unconscious, Tayven decided to press on the brake and steer the car away from traffic in the intersection.  He then performed CPR while waving down passing cars who helped call 911.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy presented Tayven with a coin to commend his action under intense pressure.

Police say Tayven’s grandmother is in a local hospital in stable condition.

