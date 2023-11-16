Fundraising for Rope Tow for Warner Canyon

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Warner Canyon Ski Area and Lodge is raising funds to open a rope tow.

The Lakeview ski Park launched a GoFundMe this week to raise funds for the rope tow, which would be free to use. Warner canyon is a nonprofit ski hill. They don’t charge for lift ticket and say they try to keep the cost low for customers.

The fundraiser has a $35,000 goal to buy and install a Towpro Lift Rope Tow to improve the ski area.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.

