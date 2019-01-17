Home
Tennessee teacher captured in N. California sentenced for kidnapping

Tad Cummins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – A Tennessee teacher who kidnapped his 15-year-old  student and spent weeks on the run will spend the next 20 years in prison.

The former Maury County teacher pleaded guilty to federal crimes of crossing state lines to have sex with a minor and obstruction of justice.

Tad Cummins admitted to taking the student on a cross-country trip that began March 13, 2017.

Investigators found Cummins and the girl living in a cabin on a commune in California five weeks after they disappeared.

Prosecutors allege Cummins took advantage of the girl who had a history of abuse and neglect.

