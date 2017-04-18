Terri Horman accused of murder-for-hire plot in 1990

Terri Horman faced scrutiny after the 2010 disappearance of her stepson, Kyron Horman. But she hasn’t been charged with any crime.
A KGW-TV investigation revealed the murder-for-hire plot targeted Horman’s boyfriend at the time, Sean Rea.
The plot took place in 1990 when Terri was 20-years-old. Rea said he and Terri sat down at a park in Roseburg when a strange man with a gun came after him, with Terri saying, “He’s here for you!”
No shots were fired in the confrontation.
Horman and Rea broke up after the incident.
According to Rea, investigators told him about an inmate who confessed to a murder-for-hire scheme decades ago in Roseburg. Many details of the inmate’s account reportedly matched Rea’s.
Even though police have known about the accusation since 2011, the details have never been made public.
Roseburg police told KGW the case was referred to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review and it remains open.
Horman’s ex-husband, Kaine Horman, made similar accusations, saying Terri Horman tried to hire a family landscaper to kill him, according to a restraining order filed in June, 2010.
KGW-TV report Horman, who now goes by the alias Terri Moulton, is currently living in northern California.
Read more: http://www.kgw.com/news/investigations/terri-hormans-former-boyfriend-alleges-another-murder-for-hire-plot/432261285