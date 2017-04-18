Wallowa man accused of poaching 25 elk

WALLOWA, Ore. – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife troopers arrested a Wallowa man who is suspected of poaching up to 25 elk.
The April 8 arrest of 69-year-old Larry Harshfield came at the end of an extensive investigation after the elk carcasses were discovered in various states of decay, according to police. Twelve were found on Harshfield’s property, 13 were found on a neighboring property.
Oregon State Police said there weren’t any signs meat was salvaged from the elk.
Harshfield was charged with 12 counts of unlawfully taking an elk in a closed season and 12 counts of wasting an elk in connection with the carcasses found on his property.
Additional charges for the 13 elk found on the other property will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for consideration.