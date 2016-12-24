Terri Horman arrested in California for driving stolen vehicle

Marin County, Calif. – Terri Horman, also known as Terri Moulton, the stepmother of missing boy Kyron Horman, has been arrested after she was found driving a stolen vehicle in California.
Portland NBC affiliate KGW reports Horman was arrested Friday afternoon just outside of San Francisco.
She was charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and taken to jail.
Horman was already facing a gun theft charge and an accusation of domestic violence.
The domestic violence accusations come from a man who describes himself as Moulton’s domestic partner named Joseph Cristobal. “I am fearing for my life,” he told Portland NBC affiliate KGW. “I don’t even know what she is capable of doing.”
“She was trying to put a knife – a kitchen knife to my face and then she was telling me that if I talked to law enforcement that something is going to happen to me or my family,” explained Cristobal.
Moulton was scheduled to appear in a Sacramento courtroom to address the domestic violence charges on December 16th, the same day she was scheduled to appear in Yuba County Court for charges related to the stolen handgun. She did not appear at either courtroom.
Moulton is the stepmother of Kyron Horman. Kyron was last seen at Skyline School in Portland on June 4, 2010. He has never been found. Terri Moulton has long been a focus of the investigation, but she has never officially been named a suspect.
Kyron’s biological mother, Desiree Young, issued the following statement earlier in December after the domestic violence accusations came to light:
“I am extremely concerned that someone else will be hurt by Terri Horman before she is put in jail. The public needs to know where she is living so that they can protect themselves. I believe that we need to hold her accountable for all that she has done up to now and charge her for all of it in all jurisdictions involved. She needs to know that she is not above the law and we need to hold her to that measure and expectation.”