Texas cheerleader shot, possibly mistook car as hers

ELGIN, Texas (NBC) – Two high school cheerleaders in Elgin, Texas, who mistakenly got into the wrong car thinking it was theirs, were shot by the 25-year-old driver. One is in the hospital in critical condition.

It is a shooting that leaves a tight-knit cheerleading community stunned and it appears to have happened from a horrific case of mistaken identity.

The cheerleading group had competed in The Woodlands, Texas, outside of Houston, and they were on their way back to their home in Austin when they stopped about 30 miles outside the city at a grocery store just a few minutes after midnight.

According to one of the girls in attendance, she opened up a car door thinking it was the group’s vehicle and saw a stranger. That’s when she realized she had made a mistake and went back to the rest of the group. But a man inside that car stepped outside, according to witnesses, and began opening fire, wounding two cheerleaders in the process, one of whom was seriously wounded.

And now we’re hearing for the first time from the other cheerleader, who is grazed by a bullet and said that she was shouting an apology as the man began opening fire.

Unfortunately, this Texas shooting is just one of several that happened recently in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Another shooting that happened in a rural part of New York State left one teenage girl dead when her group pulled into the wrong driveway on their way to a party and then as they left, the homeowner started opening fire, fatally injuring her.

As of right now, the man accused in the Texas shooting has not made any comments, but he does face serious charges and we are awaiting an update from police in the town of Elgin, Texas later Wednesday.

