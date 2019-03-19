Texas chemical fire continues to burn

DEER PARK, Texas – Firefighters continue their assault on a massive chemical fire burning just outside of Houston, Texas
Tuesday morning, the fire continued to send massive flames and black smoke into the air.
Firefighters have taken a defensive posture and are letting the blaze burn through fuel stored in tanks at the Intercontinental Terminals Company. A total of five tanks are currently on fire.
The tanks contain a variety of chemicals including naphtha and xylene which are used in gasoline and solvents.
Authorities say air quality tests show the smoke is not dangerous to people living in the area.
“Regarding air quality, all detections recorded by CTH were below levels that would represent health concerns,” ITC spokesperson Alice Richardson said. “Emergency responders continue to work with foam and water to control and contain the fire. Additional resources including a specialty third-party firefighting team and their equipment have arrived on the scene.”
So far, no one has been injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.