COOS BAY, Ore.- The Coos Bay School District has a new interim superintendent.

The school district says Brian Gardner, who previously served as a Superintendent mentor for the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators, has plenty of experience in leadership and excellent decision-making skills. The district says it’s confident that Gardner’s extensive background in education with benefit the Coos Bay School District. The school district says they are still actively looking for a permanent superintendent. Former Superintendent Dr. Charis McGaughy resigned in December due to health reasons.

