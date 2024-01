MEDFORD, Ore. – There’s a lot to be excited about in this new year in the Rogue Valley. That’s right pool fans, Rogue X is almost here.

In late November, Medford Parks and Rec filled the pools with water. It took a whopping 550,000 gallons.

This month the city has been putting on the finishing details like buffing surfaces and installing furniture. Rogue X is officially scheduled to open on January 6.

