The latest on wildfires in Southern Oregon and Northern California

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Happy Camp Complex has been holding steady since yesterday. It’s still burning at just over 28,000 acres with 55% containment.

A virtual public meeting scheduled for Tuesday was moved to Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the Klamath National Forest Facebook page.

One-way traffic control remains in place from 2.8 miles west of Dillon Road to 8.8 miles east of Dillion Road.

In Douglas County, the Tyee Ridge Complex saw minimal growth and is still just over 7,000 acres. Containment grew to 35% since Tuesday morning.

All residents have been allowed to return home but a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation remains in place from the 10000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to Millwood Drive as well as the Briarwood and Lighthouse areas.

The Anvil Fire burning in Curry County is holding steady at 299 acres with no containment.

Since Tuesday morning, helicopters dropped more than 48,000 gallons of water on the western edge to slow the fire’s spread.

Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations are in place along the Elk River from about milepost 4 to the US Forest Service Butler Bar Campground.

Finally, the Smith River Complex burning across the Oregon-California border has grown, now covering more than 85,000 acres with about 19% containment.

Road closures are still in effect in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and on BLM land.

A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation is still in place for the O’Brien and Takilma areas.

