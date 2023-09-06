‘Tacos for a Cause’ to benefit Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local family that benefited from Habitat from Humanity is giving back to the community.

In 2010, Guillermo “Memo” Sanchez and his children were selected for a Habitat home. Since then, Memo has worked hard, eventually opening his own restaurant, “Memo’s Kitchen.”

To express his gratitude, Memo is partnering with Habitat to host “Tacos for a Cause.”

Habitat for Humanity staff members will take over the restaurant for one night only to raise funds for the many building projects the affordable home ownership provider has under development throughout Jackson County.

On Thursday, September 7, tacos will be sold for $3 each to seated guests and to-go customers until 7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Memo’s Kitchen is located at 1124 Court Street in Medford.

