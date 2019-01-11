The Maslow Project approved by planning commission for warming shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Maslow Project is looking to operate as a warming shelter for homeless teens and young adults.
At a planning commission meeting tonight, they presented their plans to open the shelter this year. They say that this warming shelter is just an extension of the services the organization already offers. The Maslow Project provides basic needs to homeless youth in the Rogue Valley.
“It’s really nice to be able to keep kids and young adults with us and not have to send them out into the community where they might have some influences that aren’t appropriate considering the age that they’re at,” Executive Director, Mary Ferrell said.
Ferrell says the project still has some hoops to jump through before they can open their doors as a warming shelter, but they hope they will get final approval and be able to open during the winter.
