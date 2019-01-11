Vehicle misses Grants Pass home, hits tree

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people are recovering from a crash in Grants Pass Thursday night. Their vehicle narrowly missed a home where officials say at least two other accidents have taken place in the past.
The truck crashed into a tree along the 3800 block of Cloverlawn Drive after 5 p.m. Rural Metro Fire says the driver and passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, but had serious injuries. They were both taken to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No word yet on the cause.