“The Monkees” band member Peter Tork dies

(NBC) – One of the members of the pop band “The Monkees” has died.
Peter Tork, guitarist for the group, which registered hit records and a hit TV show in the 1960s, passed away at the age of 77.
Tork’s sister, Anne Thorkelson, confirmed his death to the Washington Post but did not cite a cause of death. Tork had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer a decade ago.
Tork, along with Davy Jones, Mickey Dolenz and Michael Nesmith, were brought together as a group for an NBC TV show about a pop band in 1966.
“The Monkees” were an immediate hit on TV and radio, recording multiple hits, including “I’m a Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville”.
The group had reassembled for multiple tours over the years, but fellow band member Davy Jones passed away in 2012.