‘The Office’ producer to teach SOU course

ASHLAND, Ore. —Calling all SOU students and fans of the NBC show The Office!

The university’s Digital Media Center is offering the opportunity to take a class taught by Randy Cordray, producer of the hit sitcom The Office.

The Assistant Directing and Production Management course is available to all SOU students,

It will teach students industry skills in production, scheduling, budgeting, and crew managing.

“An opportunity to study this with Randy Cordray is pretty much invaluable, he brings a wealth of industry experience, tons of great stories, and he’s just so much fun to work with, he loves mentoring our students, it will be a great time,” said Andrew Gay, Associate Professor of Digital Media at SOU.

Registration for the course begins May 2nd and is open until May 13th.

He expects the seats to go quickly, so he encourages students to sign up as soon as possible.