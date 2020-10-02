Home
The President and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Donald Trump confirmed late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly after the President announced that top aide Hope Hicks also tested positive. The President said that he and the First Lady would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately, tweeting:

According to Trump’s physician, both the President and First Lady are well at this time and will remain at home. It is unclear how the announcement will impact two more Presidential debates scheduled before Election Day. The First Lady saying in a tweet that all immediate events are being postponed:

Aide Hicks had also traveled with the First Family to Tuesday’s Presidential Debate in Cleveland against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

