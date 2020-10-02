The President and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Donald Trump confirmed late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly after the President announced that top aide Hope Hicks also tested positive. The President said that he and the First Lady would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately, tweeting:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
According to Trump’s physician, both the President and First Lady are well at this time and will remain at home. It is unclear how the announcement will impact two more Presidential debates scheduled before Election Day. The First Lady saying in a tweet that all immediate events are being postponed:
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
Aide Hicks had also traveled with the First Family to Tuesday’s Presidential Debate in Cleveland against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
