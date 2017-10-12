“Theodore Roosevelt” visits Roosevelt School

Medford, Ore. — Roosevelt Elementary School played host to a very special guest Thursday. The 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, spoke to students about his life and his legacy. He says his biggest accomplishments include the construction of the Panama Canal and doubling the number of national parks from 5 to 10.
“I discovered that very often the opposite of progress was Congress,” Roosevelt reprisor, Joe Wiegand says, “but I was able to wrestle 5 national parks out of congress. And one of those was Crater Lake National Park, a great treasure in the pantheon of national parks in this country.”Vo cont
Roosevelt is in town for a fundraiser to benefit the rebuilding of the Butte Creek Mill. Click HERE for more information.
