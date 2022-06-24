This Saturday, 173rd Fighter Wing holds ‘Sentry Eagle Open House’

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing is hosting a Sentry Eagle Open House for the first time in a couple of years.

The event takes place this Saturday, June 25th.

Admission, parking and shuttle service are free to the community.

Organizers say it will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what airmen accomplish daily at the 173rd Fighter Wing.

There will be multiple aerial demonstrations, viewing opportunities, recruiting events, local vendors and more.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.