Threat made by White Mountain Middle School student deemed not credible

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A threat reportedly made by a student in White City turned out to be not credible, investigators said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were made aware of a threatening statement made Monday by a student at White Mountain Middle School in White City.

A behavioral crisis team from the Eagle Point School District determined the danger of the statement was “low.”

In addition, JCSO said their School Safety Deputy investigated the claims and found there was no credible threat to the school.

The sheriff’s office reportedly increased its presence at the school to help with security and to reassure parents and students.

“We take threats to school safety very seriously,” JCSO said. “If you learn of any school threats, call ECSO Dispatch at (541) 776-7206 to speak with law enforcement.”

