Three dead in Jackson County long-term care outbreaks

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over 200 COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths are tied to outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Jackson County.
Public health officials said social gatherings of various sizes continue to play significant rolls in the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County and across the state. Infections from those gatherings have trickled down and led to numerous outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities, and similar settings.
Because of the significant spread of COVID-19 in local long-term care facilities, Jackson County Public Health will provide daily updates about the situation in those facilities. Case counts will include staff, residents, and close contacts that have been linked to the outbreaks.
The following table presents data from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 13:
|
Name of Facility
|
First Reported
|
# of COVD-19 Cases
|
# of COVID-19 Fatalities
|
Avamere Three Fountains
|
11/2/20
|
98
|
2
|
Avamere Health Services of Rogue Valley
|
10/4/20
|
53
|
1
|
Avamere Waterford
|
11/4/20
|
3
|
0
|
Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|
10/10/20
|
4
|
0
|
Linda Vista
|
10/16/20
|
10
|
0
|
Orchard Assisted Living
|
10/5/20
|
8
|
0
|
Rogue Valley Manor
|
10/6/20
|
12
|
0
|
Table Rock Memory Care
|
11/8/20
|
49
|
0
“We need to do things differently this Thanksgiving to protect our loved ones, ourselves, and the community as a whole. We know that social gatherings are one of the main reasons we are seeing COVID-19 increase and spread throughout communities right now,” said Dr. Jim Shames. “This Thanksgiving, it is best to stay local and only gather with people you live with. If you do gather with others outside of your household, limit it to only one other household and to six or fewer people, wear a mask, and do what you can to increase the indoor ventilation, and let’s not forget to wash your hands and use physical distancing.”
On November 13, Jackson County Public Health reported a total of 2,695 cases of COVID-19. 736 of those cases were considered active/infections. Ten deaths are being blamed on COVID-19 in Jackson County.