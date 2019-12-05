Three dead, including suspect, in Pearl Harbor shooting

HONOLULU, Hi. (CNN) – Violence erupted at a U.S landmark best known for a historic attack when a U.S. sailor opened fire and injured civilian employees at Pearl Harbor.
At least three are dead, including the suspect. One other shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
One witness said, “I heard like, loud pops and I kind of recognized them as gunshots and I looked out the window and saw three people on the ground.”
U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said, “Obviously, our thoughts are with the families of the victims and everyone involved.”
The sailor, a man who was assigned to the U.S.S. Columbia, took his own life.
This shooting happened three days before the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack.
Rear Admiral Chadwick stated, “The role that the shipyard played in WWII is pretty legendary and the shipyard is well known for the amazing work they did then and the amazing work they continue to do, so this is certainly a tragedy for everyone here.”
The base was on lockdown for about three hours before being reopened.
An investigation is ongoing. No word yet on a possible motive. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released yet.
The base has units for both the Air Force and Navy and had a population of more than 66,000 as of 2015.