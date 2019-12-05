Oregon Tech students work to comfort hospice patients

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A gift from some Oregon Tech students is helping to warm the holidays for those who may be facing their last Christmas.
Students in the Bio-Health Sciences Club has been making blankets for High Desert Hospice for several years.
Student Marissa McGinnis is a member of the club. “This year we wanted to make it bigger and better than all the rest of the years.”
The club decided to make a blanket for each hospice patient.
“We weren’t really sure that the number was, and we asked and found out it was 70 patients.” McGinnis explains. “And so, we talked it over, and we were like, ‘let’s do it – let’s go for it.”
With help from Joann Fabrics, the community, and their adviser, they achieved their goal.
And the results are appreciated.
“Patients just love them.” Notes Barbara Golden of High Desert Hospice. “They’re bright, and cheery, and they cheer them up, and they’re warm and fuzzy – and they’re so appreciated.”
“Hearing these stories, they really appreciate the small things.” Notes student Christian Gomez. “A blanket – it can really change someone’s life.”
The blankets will soon be comforting hospice patients.
“It’s just one of those things at Christmas that just makes you feel good.” Golden reflected.
Gomez agrees. “It warms my heart to be able to help people like this.”
