Three hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Three people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure after they were found unconscious in a trailer south of Cave Junction.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said they responded to the report at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the area of Pinewood Way and Redwood Highway.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found three people unconscious, including a 1-year-old child.
According to the Grants Pass Daily Courier, the victims were likely unwittingly exposed to carbon monoxide from a nearby generator just outside their trailer.
IVFD said the patients were taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not yet known.
Carbon monoxide is undetectable by humans. IVFD wrote, “Carbon monoxide (CO), is often called the “Silent Killer” because of its ability to take lives quickly and quietly when its victims never even knew they were at risk.”
Common symptoms of exposure include headache, nausea, weakness, dizziness, rapid breathing and confusion. Firefighters say this incident serves as a reminder for residents to have a working carbon monoxide detector.