Three major workplace outbreaks in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ore. — With the growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide comes an increase of active cases in the workplace.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are three workplace outbreaks with recent cases in Jackson County. Amy’s Kitchen is the largest with 63 cases. Public health began investigating in July, with the most recent case in late October.
Dr. Jim Shames with Jackson County Public Health says, “workplace outbreaks are a little bit of the canary in the coal mine. They remind us that there is a significant number of disease out there.”
Costco and Andersen Construction Company are the most recent outbreaks, beginning in early to mid-October. Costco now has 11 cases affiliated with it’s outbreak. Andersen Construction has 16 according the OHA. Dr. Shames said that a couple months ago Jackson County had a 1% positivity rate, now its 10%.
