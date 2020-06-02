‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s zoo now controlled by rival Carole Baskin

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (NBC) – If you were enthralled by “Tiger King” on Netflix, and many of us were, we have an update for you.
A federal judge in Oklahoma granted Carole Baskin control of Joe Exotic’s former zoo.
The two had been feuding for years.
Baskin owns and operates Big Cat Rescue, based in Florida.
Joe Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin and for killing five tigers.
The park is now owned by Jeff Lowe, who was also featured in the Netflix documentary.
The transfer of ownership is part of the settlement of a civil suit, won by Baskin.
It is expected to take place within 120 days.