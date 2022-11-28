Timberline opens 2 lifts; Mt. Hood anticipates Tuesday limited opening

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KGW) — Timberline announced it will open the Bruno’s and Pucci lifts at 9 a.m. on Monday after heavy snowfall in the Cascades Sunday night. The ski area reported getting 15 inches of fresh now over 24 hours.

Mt. Hood Meadows ski area said on Sunday that it expects at least a limited opening on Tuesday. The ski resort received a foot of fresh snow overnight amid a storm that is expected to drop up to two feet through Monday. Mt. Hood Meadows will confirm Monday morning whether it plans to open or not.

If there is enough snow, Mt. Hood Meadows will have a limited opening Tuesday with the Buttercup, Easy Rider, Ballroom Carpet and possibly Daisy lifts operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the resort said in a statement.

“The storm needs to produce tonight to give us enough snow and prep time to open Tuesday,” said Dave Tragethon, resort vice president of sales and marketing. “We are actively snow harvesting through the night, building ramps at the bottoms and tops of our base area lifts.”

Right now, Mt. Hood Meadows has a snow depth of 20 inches in the base area and nearly three feet mid-mountain, Tragethon said. With forecasts predicting between 28 to 48 inches of snow through Wednesday night, the resort expects to open more lifts and terrain by the weekend.

KGW meteorologist Joe Raineri said in a Sunday forecast that a winter storm warning remains in effect over the Cascades until Monday morning, with snow conditions making travel difficult over the passes. There could be up to 15 inches of snow in the Cascades over Monday night, with snow levels dropping to 2,000 feet.

Precipitation and even lower snow levels are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday before the rain and snow are replaced by cold air and dry conditions, Raineri said.