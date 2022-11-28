Huge turnout for the Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire

ASHLAND, Ore. – The 20th Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire took place over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Organizers invited holiday shoppers to shop locally this year and visit some local craftsmen and artisans who were showing off their handcrafted creations at the event.

There was a wide variety of products on display like handcrafted clothes, decorations, and artwork. Organizers say this was the place to be to find that perfect holiday gift.

“It helps us tremendously; it keeps artists alive and focused on doing more art. Everybody is turning out for small businesses like myself and it’s wonderful to see,” said Tracy Treiger of Orange Lily Design

Treiger says she has been making hand-crafted kid’s clothes for seven years and being able to build relationships with her customers makes her hard work worth it. She says business fairs like this one are really important for her business.