Time running out to rescue missing Titanic sub

(CNN) The clock is ticking to find and rescue the missing submersible that was taking passengers on a tour to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

It went missing Sunday about 435 miles south of St. John’s Newfoundland. Rescue crews in Canada and the U.S. are desperately searching for the sub by air and by boat.

Day four of rescue operations to find the missing Titanic tourist submersible is underway and with every passing hour, the situation becomes more dire.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said, “Right now, all of our efforts are on finding the sub.”

But time is running out as available oxygen levels continue to drop. Experts estimate life support for the five passengers onboard could run out by Thursday morning.

Friends of those onboard are holding out hope.

Titanic diver & logistics specialist Larry Daley said, “I’m very optimistic. I’m keeping positive.”

The OceanGate expedition sub left St. John’s Sunday to explore the Titanic’s wreckage. But less than two hours into the trip, it lost communication with its mothership.

The Titanic sits more than two miles below the North Atlantic Ocean’s surface. Experts say the deep water makes the search more difficult and ultimately the rescue would be even more challenging.

Bertrand Piccard, president and pilot of Solar Impulse, said, “I don’t see how they can bring a cable this deep with the robots. They need another submersible with an artificial arm that can tie the submarine to the other one and then they would surface us together.”

Rescue crews in both Canada and the U.S. have searched an area about the size of Connecticut.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, “The Navy has been in touch with the Coast Guard and is working to provide personnel such as subject matter experts and assets as quickly as possible.”

Crews are using sonar technology to try and locate the sub on Tuesday night. They picked up banging noises. It could be a glimmer of hope.

