Tiny home development called ‘IV HOPE Village’ planned for Cave Junction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Cave Junction could see a new tiny home development in the future.

Plans are being developed to build 15 tiny homes to help houseless people in Cave Junction.

It’s called IV HOPE Village.

It will be similar to the Foundry Village project in Grants Pass.

Mid-Rogue Foundation is in charge of the finances for the project.

It will manage $630,000 in a grant received from the state in 2021.

A third of it was used to purchase 3 acres of land off Schumacher Street and South Kerby Avenue for the future community.

“It will generally be a transitional facility where people are moving out of homelessness and into and up to independent living in other places,” Mid-Rogue Foundation volunteer Doug Walker said.

There will be a community building for residents to use with office spaces, bathrooms, laundry facilities and navigators to help transition the people staying there.

Walker said it’s too early to tell how much the village will cost to fund.

But local non-profit, Illinois Valley Living Solutions, will build the houses.

