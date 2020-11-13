Tips to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

MEDFORD, Ore. — “It may be a smaller gathering than what we’re accustomed to, but this is an opportunity for us to invest in the next few weeks,” said Valaree Lane, Klamath Co. Public Health.
A global pandemic has changed our world, now extending its reach to one of America’s favorite holidays.
Lane says this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations should be small and preferably only with people in your household.
“We have to wash our hands routinely. We have to wear our masks. We have to continue to keep that six feet between ourselves,” said Lane.
Lane says having a dinner outside is best.
And if it’s cold, patio heating units can come in handy. But that doesn’t mean other safety precautions are off the table.
“We’ve seen the spread the past few weeks from people gathering together and letting their guards down,” said Lane.
If you decide to travel, NBC5 News Medical Expert Dr. Robin Miller recommends self-isolating for two weeks and getting a Covid-19 test twice.
“It’s not fool proof obviously because the test is not 100 percent. You can miss cases,” said Dr. Robin Miller, NBC5 News medical expert.
Dr. Miller says the person serving the food should wear a mask and surfaces should be sanitized.
“You don’t want to spray it on the food. The worst thing you could do is blow candles out on a birthday cake. Apparently it’s like a zillion particles end up on the cake,” Dr. Miller.
Both Lane and Dr. Miller agree the situation isn’t ideal.
But say when it comes to saving lives, we have to make sacrifices.
“It’s the favorite holiday for many. It’s my favorite holiday. And I’m sad. But I’m going to do what I can to stay healthy and keep my family healthy,” said Dr. Miller
“No one’s trying to take away the joy of being with family and friends, but do remember there are ways to connect with people that aren’t necessarily in the same space as them,” said Lane.
Find more tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.