Toddler taken to Beaverton hospital after suspected fentanyl overdose

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KGW) — A toddler in Beaverton was hospitalized Monday due to a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to Beaverton police.

Beaverton Police and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded just after 3 p.m. Monday to a life-threatening medical emergency in Beaverton’s Highland neighborhood.

Nearby residents responded to the sound of screaming and called 911 and helped direct first responders to the scene, according to Beaverton police public information officer Matt Henderson.

Officers arrived and found the toddler unconscious, not breathing and with no pulse, Henderson said. They performed CPR and administered multiple doses of Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The toddler regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital, Henderson said. The child still needed critical care at that point, according to TVF&R. A TVF&R official described the child as “very young” and under the age of 5, and Henderson described the child as a 2-year-old female.

The TVF&R public information officer declined to answer whether the incident was a suspected overdose, only saying that fire personnel were not the ones who administered Narcan.