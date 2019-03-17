21-year old man killed in Klamath County snowmobile crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday afternoon, just south of Crescent, Oregon, a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead by emergency responders after a snowmobile crash.
Responders identified the man as Jacob Charles McGarry from Philomath, Oregon. McGarry was in control of a snowmobile with one rider and traveling adjacent to the railroad tracks near Schoonover one and Riverview Street.
He then came in contact with a power pole guidewire causing him to be removed from the snow machine. The crash caused a fatal injury to McGarry, but the rider was unharmed.
First responders from the Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, Crescent Fire, and Central Oregon Cascades Fire had to use ATVs and snow machines to access the crash site.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]