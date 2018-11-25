41st Annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show

The show offers dozens of model train layouts, railroad history displays, and railroad video presentations.
All proceeds from the event are dedicated to maintaining the city of Medford Railroad Park, which has been free of charge since 1981. More than 34,000 people visited the Railroad Park this year, with over 28,000 people riding the miniature train ride.
91 year old, Harry Howard, said he’s gone every year for the past decade to see the hard work done by railroad enthusiast.
“I don’t think you could look at this in an hour. I think if you really wanna look at the details, you’ll spend an hour just looking at one display here. It’s so fascinating,” said Howard.
The show is sponsored by the Rogue Valley Model Railroad Club, Southern Oregon Live Steamers, Medford Garden Railroaders, and Southern Oregon Railway Historical Society.
Local railroad clubs welcome new club members year-round to anyone interested.
The event wraps up on Sunday. Doors open from 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
Admission– Adults $5, Children 6-12- $1, Kids under 5 w/Adult free
