Grants Pass City Councilors deny ordinance for ridesharing companies

Grants Pass – During tonight’s Grants Pass City Council meeting, councilors voted to deny a provision to change the taxi code in the city to specifically include TNC’s or transportation network companies like Uber or Lyft.
Currently TNC’s are able to operate in the city, but they have to apply for individual taxi licenses in order to drive for Uber or Lyft.
This ordinance would have made it easier for drivers to work for a TNC in grants pass.
“So in a proactive measure we provided a proposed ordinance that would facilitate their operation, but council ultimately decided it wanted to stay with our current ordinance,” City Attorney, Mark Bartholomew said.
City councilors said tonight they want to quote wait and see how Uber and Lyft effect their communities, and if necessary will readdress the ordinance in the future.
