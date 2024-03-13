Another state championship for Henley High School

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Last night we heard from Randy Denson, the head coach of the Henley High School girls’ basketball team after their state championship win over the weekend.

The second-seeded Hornets survived a nail-biter in the 4-A girls’ basketball state championship game this past Saturday. Henley knocked off one-seed Astoria 41 to 38 in a tight game.

The state titles keep pouring in for Henley High after the football team took home the 4-A championship in the fall.

Their coach says this is the girl’s fourth state win in school history and he couldn’t be more proud of his team.

It was unbelievable. We had a great weekend. Our kids worked hard. Our seniors, we have four of them, started this vision four years ago and just incredibly proud to bring the championship back to the Henley community.

Coach Denson says he really appreciates the parents, the Henley administration, and Klamath County for all of their support throughout the season.

