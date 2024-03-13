‘Jackson County for All’ signatures verified, will be on May ballot

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County for All is reacting to it successfully making the May ballot. We first told you on Monday that Jackson County had confirmed the petition had exceeded the necessary 10,000 signatures and verified Jackson County for All will be on the May ballot.

It seeks to expand the board of commissioners from three to five, decrease the commissioner salaries, and make the board nonpartisan.

JCFA organizer Denise Krause says this big step couldn’t have happened without dedicated volunteers who began collecting signatures last September.

So we managed to get all of those signatures, well more than we needed in less than five months, which was really way better than we could have planned or hoped for.

Krause announced late Tuesday afternoon after our interview with her that she has filed for the County Commissioner Position 2, a seat currently held by Commissioner Dave Dotterrer. Dotterrer, who is not seeking reelection, has endorsed Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino for his position. Krause lost the race against Commissioner Rick Dyer in 2022.

Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says this is a partisan primary election, but all voters will get to vote on these non-partisan measures regardless of if they are party affiliated.

If you’re non-affiliated, or you’re independent or any other party outside the Democrat and Republican Party, you will have a full slate of nonpartisan candidates and all the measures that are appropriate to where you live.

Election day is May 21. Walker says you must be registered to vote by April 30.

NBC5 News reached out to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for comment, but we did not hear back.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.