Applegate Fire District’s “All Things Fire Fair!” this Saturday, March 9th

RUCH, Ore. — Smokey summers aren’t fun, but there are more ways than you might think to avoid them. The Applegate Fire District’s “All Things Fire Fair!” this weekend could be a chance for you to learn more about fire prevention.

The fair includes some hot demos including pile burning of burned-up Douglas Firs. There will also be information booths and financial resources for fuel reduction.

Families are welcome and there are plenty of activities for the kids, including the chance to take a picture with Smokey Bear.

We spoke with the Co-executive Director for ‘A Greater Applegate’, Megan Fehrman, who said, “When you look out your doors and windows up into the hillside, you can see the dead trees up there and I think the feeling is should a wildfire come through, you know that’s kind of right there, all this fuel standing in the forest, dead in the forest.”

The free fair runs from 11:00am to 5:30pm this Saturday (3/9/24) at the Applegate Fire training building located at 1095 Upper Applegate Road in Ruch.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Black Barn Farm.

For more information visit http://agreaterapplegate.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.