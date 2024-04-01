Artwork installed on four utility boxes in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Artwork was installed on four utility boxes in Grants Pass last week.

According to the city, it has added a total of nine utility box art installations since 2022 with this addition.

The city of Grants Pass partnered with the Committee on Public Art, the Four Way Community Foundation, and Republic Services to present the community with these works of art.

These new additions can be found in front of City Hall at the corner of 6th and A, 6th and D, 6th and J, and 7th and L streets.

