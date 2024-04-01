MEDFORD, Ore. — Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ program is back for 2024.

The ‘Women Build’ program challenges women to realize their potential and to devote at least one day this year to the effort to eliminate poverty housing.

Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ recruits, educates, and nurtures women to build and advocate for affordable houses in the communities.

The kickoff celebration/orientation will be on Thursday, April 4th at 6 pm at the Habitat for Humanity Admin office, located at 2201 South Pacific Highway in Medford.

According to their website, they plan to offer drinks, snacks, and raffle prizes.

For more information, head to http://roguevalleyhabitat.org.

