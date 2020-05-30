Home
Ashland High School holds graduation parade to honor 2020 graduates

ASHLAND, Ore. — After one of the most unconventional ends to the school year, ever, seniors in Ashland are getting the chance to celebrate graduation.

The crazy end to the 2020 school year hasn’t stopped Ashland High School teachers and staff from making it special for its graduates. So far, they’ve held a virtual prom, put up signs for the seniors around Ashland, and now a graduation parade.

The Grizzlies normally have a graduation walk like other schools in southern Oregon where they can visit their old elementary schools and see how far they’ve come. Since schools are closed, staff came up with the idea of a graduation parade to honor the seniors. The parades started at four Thursday afternoon and went until 7 that night. All graduates then drove through their specific middle schools after they completed their drive through town.

Congratulations to all of the seniors in southern Oregon for completing their high school journies.

