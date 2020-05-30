Medford seniors graduated today with small, physically distant ceremonies

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford seniors were able to get their diplomas today in a safe, physically distant way.
Both North and South Medford High Schools had their Diploma Walks today, giving high school seniors the chance to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
The students were distanced 6 feet apart.
Everyone in attendance, including family, had to wear masks.
“In order to adhere to the health guidelines, to keep our community safe, we are doing the social distance graduations under 25 [people] and what’s cool about it is that it allows our graduates to come together in small groups,” said Medford School District communications specialist, Natalie Hurd.
Each graduating senior was allowed to bring 2 loved ones to witness the milestone.
Tonight, the valedictorians speeches will be played on the North and South Medford High School Facebook pages.
