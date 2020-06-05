Ashland School District continues lunch program through summer

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland School District has seen a dramatic increase in families needing food, so they’re now extending their school lunch program through the summer.
The district said they usually aren’t able to serve lunches through the summer, but this year the need is so great, it was approved to continue. The nutritional services department said it usually sees about 75 to 100 kids eating lunches with the program. So far this year, they’ve seen almost 700 families come through.
“We have had families say to us, that they literally can not feed their kids right now and this is the only meal they get.
If you are interested in receiving a lunch, you can call the Ashland School District at (541) 482-2811 or you can email them at [email protected]
